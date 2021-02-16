The Menehune Chef Creates Dish Dedicated to Pasta Lovers

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Menehune Chef, Amanda Smith shares an alternative dish to eating carbs to help with weight loss and healthy eating.

Working the different non-profit organizations around the state of Hawaii, Smith has found inspiration for sharking her knowledge about sustainable cooking with many across the Hawaiian islands.

“I am inspired to share current health curricula, life skills, positive action, mother daughter circles, and youth camps,” says Amanda Smith, Menehune Chef.

With the positive amount of feedback, by bringing awareness for nutrition and health to those around the state, Smith shares different alternatives to every day eating, one of which being a healthier carb option.

Smith Says, “I am teaching everyone how to make a delicious carbohydrate dish, mainly made of garlic, organic butter and Kale. Quinoa is a great alternative to rice, to help get your carbs in and to help keep the weight down, while assisting your health.”

Garlic Butter Quinoa Kale Rice

Ingredients

Kale:

5 large handfuls chopped kale leaves

2 teaspoons Olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

Quinoa:

2 tablespoons butter

2 large garlic cloves pressed

1 cup quinoa

1 ¾ cup vegetable broth (low sodium)

*extra butter if desired

•2 tablespoons of walnuts roughly chopped (optional)

Instructions:





Kale:

• Place kale in a large bowl. Drizzle over oil and sprinkle with a small pinch of salt and pepper.

• Use hands to scrunch for 30 seconds.

• Add in 1 tsp of butter to the hot pan. Cook the chopped kale for 3 mins . Set aside

Quinoa:

• Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium high heat. Add garlic and saute for 1 minute until fragrant

• Add quinoa and broth, cover with a lid. Bring to a gentle simmer then immediately turn heat down to low or medium low, so the liquid is simmering very gently.

• Cook for 12 – 15 minutes until all liquid is absorbed.

• Remove from heat, then quickly toss all the kale on top of the quinoa .

• Rest for 10 minutes.

• Adjust salt and pepper to taste and stir through extra butter if desired.

• Transfer to serving bowl and garnish with chopped walnuts (optional)

WEBSITE:

www.MenehuneChef.org

SOCIAL MEDIA:

INSTAGRAM: @MENEHUNECHEF