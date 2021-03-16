The Menehune Chef Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day With A Sustainable Smoothie

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Menehune Chef, Amanda Smith is celebrating St.Patrick’s Day with a sustainable dish to help boost immunity and control weight.

Known for adding healthy ingredients and sometimes powders into her dishes, Amanda Smith is adding moringa into her sustainable shamrock smoothie, an important blend of minerals she feels everyone should be taking.

“Moringa has many important vitamins. It also has calcium, protein, iron, and amino acids, which help your body heal and build muscle. It’s also packed with antioxidants substances that can protect cells from damage and may boost your immune system,” says Amanda Smith, Menehune Chef.

As a working mom, Smith believes it’s possible to still get your daily intake of healthy food and vitamins, while on the go and still celebrate a special holiday.

Smith says, “Today we are making a sustainable shamrock shake in honor of St. Patrick’s day. It is a quick and easy drink to make, especially if you’re ‘on the go’ but you still want to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.”

Followers interested in learning more of Smith’s recipes, and sustainable eating are encouraged to follow Smith on her Instagram.

SUSTAINABLE SHAMROCK SHAKE:

Ingredients

1 cup Mac nut milk

1 cup ice

1/2 avocado

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 teaspoon of peppermint extract

1 handful of local kale

1 tablespoon of big island honey

1/2 tablespoon of collagen powder (opinion) use any protein you would like

1 teaspoon of sustainable boost moringa powder

mint Chocolate chips (shaved)

blend together in the vita mix

Top with mint chocolate chip shavings

