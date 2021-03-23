The Best Plate Lunch is a Local Favorite

We once again open the Honolulu Magazine ‘Best of” edition to look for the best plate lunch according to Honolulu voters and a local favorite takes the honor. Rainbow Drive In’s mixed plate with gravy all over won the distinction hands down.

CEO Chris Iwamura gave us a little background.

“Rainbow Drive-In was started in 1961. Ever since then, we’ve been serving local comfort food to both kamaaina and visitors from across all generations. Rainbow Drive-In now has 5 locations. Kapahulu, Kalihi, Pearlridge, Ewa Beach, and our newest location in Waipahu. Being named best plate lunch means a lot to us and we appreciate everyone who voted for us. The plate lunch is a part of Hawaii’s history and to be able to carry that history on means everything to us. It speaks to the hard work of every single one of our employees and all the little details that go into building the Rainbows you know today.”

And we wanted to know what Chris thought was the reason this plate was so special.

“Our Mix Plate is special because it provides a little bit of everything (Boneless Chicken, BBQ Beef, Mahi Mahi). We’ve always believed in giving big portions and feel that the Mix Plate gives the best value to our customers. Especially when you get it with Gravy All Over!”

The best way to follow them is online at http://rainbowdrivein.com and on Instagram and Facebook @rainbowdrivein