Taormina Sicilian Cuisine Reopens with Kama’aina Specials for June

Honolulu (KHON2) – Taormina Sicilian Cuisine is back open and has specials for Kama’aina for the month of June.

General Manager Kazu Kato told Living808 about the promotion for Kama’aina, including 1) 15% discount for both lunch and dinner for food menu items (excluding alcohol) 2) B.Y.O.Wine, no corkage fee! 3) Free parking at the Wyndham hotel for both lunch and dinner.

“Opening weekend has been great,” said Kato. “Our regular guests have been coming in and it is great to reconnect with them.”

Like other restaurants reopening post pandemic, it’s following safety standards in accordance with CDC and state guidelines. Kato adds, “In addition, we have QR code accessible menus and single use menus for those with no access and 30 minute routine sanitizing of high-contact areas amongst others.”

Taormina is serving a full menu with favorites and the restaurant is planning for Father’s Day with a $35 4 course meal served over the duration of Father day weekend that’s called the #GODFATHER menu.

Current hours are 11am~2pm for lunch and 5pm~8pm for dinner.

Website: www.taorminarestaurant.com