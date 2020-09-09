Support Local Handcrafted Artisan Donuts at Donut Dynamite

Honolulu (KHON2) – Donut enthusiasts can now support local farmers and businesses by satisfying their sweet tooth.

Located in the town of Wailuku, on the island of Maui, Donut Dynamite has been getting positive attention for their creative donut flavors.

“We offer a full-line of donuts. Every component from our dough to our toppings compliment each other,” says owner, Madame Donut. “Our menu changes constantly, I like to experiment with many flavors. It keeps our customers coming back.”

From Mango to Bacon, Donut Dynamite prides themselves for having handcrafted artisanal brioche donuts that are one-of-a-kind featuring fresh local ingredients.

“I like to keep things local,” says Madame Donut. “The poi is made from scratch, in house. Our strawberries are sourced from Kula. If I can get it from Maui, I will.”

In addition to donuts, Donut Dynamite offers a nice selection of malasadas, hot buns and merchandise.

Website: www.DonutDynamite.com

Instagram: @DonutDynamite