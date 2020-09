Honolulu (KHON2) - Shabuya showed the secrets to its shabu shabu for a new edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen at Chef Zone.

“Shabu Shabu means ‘Swish Swish’ in Japanese,” explained Shabuya Branch Manager Reginald Guerrero. “That is how you cook the sliced meat in the pot. We use an induction burner which takes about 8-10 minutes to get to boiling point with nothing inside our pot.”