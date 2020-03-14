St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Inspiration from Lulu’s Waikiki

Honolulu (KHON2) – Everything’s coming up Green for Lulu’s Waikiki’s St. Patrick’s Day drink specials.

Bar Manager Ryan Paulo mixed up some colorful cocktails for Living808 Hosts Tannya Joaquin & Mikey Monis, and even gave them a chance to shake things up themselves.

Lulu’s is a very relaxed and casual beach type of establishment. There’s a beautiful open view of the ocean along with the electric feel of Waikiki night life. Located in Waikiki on the corner of Kapahulu and Kalakua above the Starbucks across from the zoo. They’re open everyday from 7AM to 2AM, and offer a daily happy hour from 3PM-5PM and late night until close at 2AM.

For ingredients for specialty drinks like the ones Ryan mixed up, go to Fujioka’s wine shop located at market city or Tamura’s on the corner of Waialae and 10th Ave.

Website: luluswaikiki.com