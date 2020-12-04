Social Media Influencer, The Paradise Bartender, Kicks Off the Holidays With a Festive Cocktail

Honolulu (KHON2) – Tik Tok and Instagram influencer, the Paradise Bartender brings the festive fun with a holiday drink inspired by her favorite Christmas film.

With all the restaurants and bars under strict covid-19 restrictions, the Paradise Bartender, Ashley Hupp, has been using her time at home wisely perfecting her mixology skills.

“I’ve been using my time wisely, by working on my craft. I also created more content for my social media, including my new YouTube page. I also started working on a new E-recipe book that will be coming out soon,” says Ashley Hupp, Mixologist.

Due to the stay-at-home order restricting bar-goers to enjoy the holidays at home, Hupp is deciding to celebrate Christmas by watching one of her favorite Christmas films, A Christmas Vacation, which inspired her to create a holiday cocktail enjoyed by her family members.

Hupp says, “This drink was inspired by my favorite character, Uncle Eddie from the Christmas movie, A Christmas Vacation. He is a fun, over the top character just like this drink we are about to enjoy.”

The Paradise Bartender now hosts virtual mixology classes as well as creates content on how to make the perfect cocktail as a way to encourage everyone to stay home.

The Uncle Eddie:

Ingredients:

-1.5oz Vanilla Vodka

– 1oz Screwball Whiskey

– 0.5oz eggnog

Social Media Handles:

Instagram: @TheParadise.Bartender

TikTok: @TheParadise.Bartender