Royal Hawaiian Center launches Weekend Beach Bentos

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to be creative, and Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikīkī has been coming up with ways to help their tenants throughout this crisis. The Royal Hawaiian Center Weekend Beach Bento delivery was created to help restaurants gain more customers.

The service is starting out with Noi Thai Cuisine during the launch, but eventually the plan is to include most, if not all, of the restaurant tenants at the Royal Hawaiian Center. Basically, beach goers order and pay through the restaurantʻs online ordering system, RHC customer service is notified by the restaurant, and the hotel makes the delivery at the public beach access next to Royal Hawaiian Center – down the path next to Cheesecake Factory.

For now, this delivery program is just being offered on Saturdays and Sundays with two delivery times, at 12pm and 2pm. Anyone who wants to schedule delivery ahead of time can do so any day of the week.

To find out more about the Weekend Beach Bentos, call the Helumoa Hale Guest Services & Heritage Room at (808) 922-2299 or visit online at royalhawaiiancenter.com.