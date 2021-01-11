Rocky Japanese Steak Teppan Restaurant Goes Under New Management While Reviving Family Traditions

Honolulu (KHON2) – James Bailey, President of Benihana of Tokyo announces new management under Kevin Aoki and the Aoki Group.

Formerly known as Benihana of Tokyo, Rocky Japanese Steak Teppan Restaurant carries the family tradition of the Aoki ‘ohana into its menu and service.

“The new management transfer is effective immediately. It means that the Aoki Group, led by myself and the management team, will now be overseeing the management of Rocky’s after many years. We plan to continue my father’s legacy of Teppan cooking and bring the restaurant into the future,” Says Kevin Aoki, manager of Rocky Japanese Steak Teppan Restaurant.

Even though Rocky Japanese Steak Teppan Restaurant is new to the Aoki group, this food establishment is no stranger to Aoki, bringing him back to his early career in the food and beverage industry.

Aoki says, ” I worked at Benihana since I was 14 or 15 years old and learned the business from being right there in the action alongside my Dad. Having the restaurant being managed by our immediate family is very exciting because it brings us all back together once again.”

Since the opening of Benihana back in 1964, Aoki plans to implement many new changes to Rocky Japanese Teppan Restaurant within the new year, elevating the level of cuisine and customer service.

“We’ve already done some interior updates, as well as updated the outdoor lanai at the front entrance. We find that our guests love sitting there, having a cocktail before dinner, and people watching. Also Rocky’s will be 50 years old this year so we are working hard behind the scenes, creating a celebration for the community in the coming months,” says Aoki.

Guests can now dine at Rocky Japanese Steak Teppan Restaurant, and take advantage of their new Sunday brunch menu, one of the newest additions to the restaurant.

