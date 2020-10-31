Raise the Bar with Halloween Mocktail & Cocktail

Honolulu (KHON2) – Raise the bar with a festive Halloween themed Mocktail and Cocktail with inspiration from a featured Hawaii Food & Wine Festival mixologist.

Chandra Lucariello, Director of Mixology and Spirits Education at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits showed off two fun recipes.

Lucariello is part of The Hawaii Food & Wine Festival’s first ever Mocktail event, November 5th featuring 4 mixologists and food by FEAST Chef Jon Matsubara.

HFWF is partnering with DTRIC Insurance to reimagine DTRIC’s annual Hawai‘i’s Best Mocktails event as a virtual experience this year.

The HFWF mixology crew includes Dave Newman, of the former Pint & Jigger and Kyle Reutner, of Ko Hana Agricole Rum and Gwen Whiting, of Gin & Julep Cocktail Co.

For the food, chef Jon Matsubara of FEAST will be teaching everyone at home how he prepares his famous Feast Lobster Roll and Birria Quesadilla — the perfect complements to the mocktails that will be mixed up!

This year’s event is a fundraiser to benefit the Kokua Ag & Culinary Fund, which will support help our State’s agricultural, culinary and hospitality industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the bars still shut down, and restaurants struggling as well, Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival launched the fund to continue to provide relief to those business owners and industries that are highly affected.

Get your tickets from the Festival’s website: hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com.

You can purchase the Mocktail & Meal kit, available for pickup from FEAST Restaurant

It comes with ALL the ingredients that you’ll need to mix and cook along with the mixologists and chef Jon!

There are even tickets available for $25 for those not on Oahu, but want to follow along at home. These ticket holders will receive an ingredient list in advance so they may purchase anything needed ahead of the class.

