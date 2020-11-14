Raise the Bar: Fine Wine Pairings for Hawaii Food & Wine Festival Events

Honolulu (KHON2) – Fine wine will delight guests for the final collaboration dinners for the 10th annual Hawaii Food & Wine Festival.

Christopher Ramelb, Director of Wine Education, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Hawaii, talked about the task of selecting pairings for courses featuring foie gras by Chefs Michael Ginor of Lola in New York and Shaymus Alwin, executive chef of La Vie by G. Lion, featured HFWF culinary talent for Duck, Duck, Goose and Amor: A Tribute to Ed Morita on Sunday, November 15, 2020, 5:00 p.m.

“It’s great to be one of the first people to see the menu — which always looks amazing — and be able to help shape the attendees experience,” says Ramelb.

The wines are:

* Reinhold Haart, Piesporter Goldtröpfchen Riesling Kabinett, Mosel, Germany

* Marc Hébrart, ‘Cuvée de Réserve’ Brut, Mareuil-Sur-Ay, Champagne, NV

* Joseph Drouhin, Chambolle-Musigny Premier Cru, Côte de Nuits, Burgundy, France 2014

* Domaine Gros ’Noré, Bandol Rouge “Cuvée Antoinette,” Provence, France 2010

* Briada di Giacomo Bologna, Brachetto d’Acqui, D.O.C.G. Piedmont, Italy 2019

There are still a few tables left, but sales close tonight (Friday November 13th) at midnight! You can get your tickets from to the Festival’s website: hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com.

