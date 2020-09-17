Rainbow Drive-In’s Living808 Lunch Special

Honolulu (KHON2) – Rainbow Drive-In has a Living808 lunch special today only (September 16th) at Pearlridge Center.

Today’s special: $5 Chili Plate

Enjoy rice & Mac salad with chili all over for only $5!

Rainbow Drive-In’s famous chili is made with aloha daily, featuring ground beef, garlic and kidney beans simmered with their special blends of herbs and spices.

Living808 has teamed up with Pearlridge Center to feature a daily lunch special.

Website: pearlridgeonline.com

https://rainbowdrivein.com/menu-pearlridge/