Purve Donuts Adds New Location To East Oahu

Honolulu (KHON2) – Purve Donuts expands to Kahala, offering their menu to East Oahu residents.

Known for their creative flavors, Purve Donuts is dedicated to baking some of Hawaii’s most popular donuts, while supporting local organizations.

“Purvé is focused on being very involved with their community and working with organizations helping kids. In their opening year, they’ve already collaborated with organizations such as Ronald McDonald House, Make A Wish, St. Jude, MDA, Shriners Hospital, and The Cancer Society. Their goal is to continue building these relationships along with new ones to help change lives,” says Brion Zablan, co-founder of Purve Donuts.

Zablan and his team feels that their flavors and names are what stand them out from most donut shops.

“We offer a lot of donuts, the crazier the flavors, the better. One flavored donut that takes everyone by surprised is our “Unicorn butt sneeze.” Its a mixture of lemon glaze and fruity pebbles, and has become one of our most demanded donuts,” says, Nicholas Cornford, co-founder of Purve Donuts.

With their original shop located in the Iolani Center, Purve Donuts has expanded their clientele to people on East Oahu, with the opening of their new store in Kahala.

Zablan says, “We had a great turn out this past weekend as we welcomed the public to our newest location. We are now located in the new Kahala Market, across of Kahala Mall. This location is the only location right now, that is offering our rise and shine breakfast donuts.”

Both Purve Donut locations are open daily, with fresh to order donuts.

Iolani Center Location:

Iolani Center, 1234 Kona St., Honolulu 96814

Ku’ono Marketplace Location:

Ku‘ono Marketplace, 4210 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, 96816

Website:

www.PurveHawaii.com

Social Media Handle:

@PurveDonutStop