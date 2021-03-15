Pot of Gold Cake for St. Patrick’s Day by Brunch with Aloha

Honolulu (KHON2) – You can have your cake and eat it too with a Pot of Gold Cake that’s sure to be a festive favorite for St. Patrick’s Day!

Malerie Holcomb-Botts, Owner of Brunch with Aloha showed us how to make her popular cake that has not one, not two, but THREE surprises to it! Number one, lucky charms buttercream, number two beautiful rainbow layers and number 3, lucky charm and candy filling!!

To make The Pot of Gold Cake, you need 6″ cake pans, cake batter, food coloring, lucky charms, buttercream frosting, sprinkles, nonstick cooking spray, and sugar.

Instructions:

Make your cake batter as the box suggests.

Separate the batter equally into 6 bowls.

Add one color of the rainbow into each bowl.

Spray your pans with cooking spray and coat with a thin layer of sugar.

Bake one color in the pan at a time.

Bake at 350 degrees for 18 minutes.

Cool completely.

Cut a circular hole in the middle of your orange, yellow and green layers.

Make your lucky charm buttercream frosting by starting with my base buttercream recipe and adding in powdered lucky charms! Just pulse lucky charm marshmallows through a food processor to make a powder and add into your buttercream! The color ends up being a tiny bit gray so I added in a little green food coloring for a pretty very light green shade.

Start stacking cake layers starting with purple at the bottom. Stack cake, then buttercream then cake, etc. in the following order: purple, blue, green, yellow, orange. Make sure to keep the holes clear of frosting!

Before adding the final pink layer to the top of your cake fill it with lucky charms marshmallows and any other candies or sprinkles that you like! Top with the pink layer and finish frosting the outside of your cake! Decorate with gold candies and flowers for a pot of gold cake full of surprises!

Mal also shared a secret, saying “St Paddy’s isn’t for drinking shenanigans anymore like it was in my youth. Its really for parents of picky eaters!! For the last 2 weeks we have been making everything in sight green by putting pureed spinach in it and I’ll tell you what, the kids are eating it and I’m not mad at it!!” She has put spinach in eggs, pancakes, pasta, banana bread… and even a DIY shamrock shake!!

Mal will be announcing a giveaway featuring cute handmade signs with fun phrases on them with www.southernalohacharm.com ig: @southernalohacharm

Website: www.brunchwithaloha.com

Social Media Handles: @malhbotts @brunchwithaloha