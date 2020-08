Do you love cats and boba drinks? Lucky for you there is a local “Cat cafe” in Honolulu serving up the “purfect” drinks for all you cat lovers out there. Mikey Monis talks with Liberty Peralta, owner of Popoki and Tea.

To learn more about how you can adopt a cat or come in and play Popoki and Tea, visit www.Popokiandtea.com or visit @Popokiandtea on instagram.