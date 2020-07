Honolulu (KHON2) - Lanakila Meals on Wheels has teamed up with 23 local restaurants for a fundraiser called The Good Table July 17-August 6 that supports meal deliveries for seniors and our restaurant industry at the same time.

From now to August 6, different chefs are crafting special dishes inspired by the kupuna of Lanakila Meals on Wheels. Dine in or take out, anyone can purchase these dishes and every purchase helps participating restaurants get one meal closer to rebuilding their business.