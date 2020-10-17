Perfect Steak & Bourbon with Hawaii Food & Wine Festival

Honolulu (KHON2)- Perfect Steak and Bourbon headline the upcoming Cook and Drink Along October 29th with Hawaii Food and Wine Festival.

Chef Lance Kosaka of 53 By the Sea will teach people how to cook that perfect steak while cocktail artist Jen Ackrill will mix two cocktails to pair with his dish. It’s a reunion for the duo, who worked together at Sky and Top of Waikiki.The first drink will be bourbon-forward Maker’s Mark® Highball. Another is called “On the Mark” with apricot liqueur, Gran Classico bitters, peach bitters and grapefruit zest. Both will be served with craft cocktail ice from On The Rock.

“I’m partnering with the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival for a virtual Cook & Drink Along, says Ackrill. “Since COVID-19, the in-person Festival events have been delayed until November, but they created this virtual culinary and beverage series for people to do at home.

Living808 host Tannya Joaquin will host the Zoom event and ask participant questions to Chef Lance and Jen Ackrill.

Armstrong Produce Presents Cook & Drink Along with #HFWF: Perfect Steak & Bourbon with Chef Lance & Jen Ackrill is set for Thursday, October 29, 2020, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Ticket sales for Armstrong Produce Presents Cook & Drink Along with #HFWF: Perfect Steak & Bourbon with Chef Lance & Jen Ackrill end on October 26th.

Tickets: www.hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com

Website: https://www.cocktailartist.com/