On Deck. – Valentine’s Specials at Waikiki Hotspot Deck.

Honolulu (KHON2) – Deck. has some special experiences planned for couples for Valentine’s Day.

“We will be offering two different experiences at DECK. this year,” says Event Sales Manager Lindsay Louise. “$65 pre-fixe course at DECK. and an elevated $85 dinner course at our private lanai which will be limited seating.”

There are also special Valentine’s Cocktails including a Champagne infused with Lychee, Rose & Raspberries.

Also coming up, “Dealers on DECK.” The restaurant invites bartenders from Oahu, to support local bars not operating during this time.

Instagram : @deckwaikiki

Operation hours as of now :

Weekend Brunch: 7am-3pm

Wed-Sun Dinner: 3pm-9pm

Daily Happy Hour : 3pm-6pm

Website: http://deckwaikiki.com