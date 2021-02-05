On Deck. – Valentine’s Specials at Waikiki Hotspot Deck.

Honolulu (KHON2) – Deck. has some special experiences planned for couples for Valentine’s Day.
“We will be offering two different experiences at DECK. this year,” says Event Sales Manager Lindsay Louise. “$65 pre-fixe course at DECK. and an elevated $85 dinner course at our private lanai which will be limited seating.”
There are also special Valentine’s Cocktails including a Champagne infused with Lychee, Rose & Raspberries.
Also coming up, “Dealers on DECK.” The restaurant invites bartenders from Oahu, to support local bars not operating during this time.
Operation hours as of now :
Weekend Brunch: 7am-3pm
Wed-Sun Dinner: 3pm-9pm
Daily Happy Hour : 3pm-6pm
