On Deck. – Valentine’s Specials at Waikiki Hotspot Deck.

FOOD
Posted: / Updated:

Honolulu (KHON2) – Deck. has some special experiences planned for couples for Valentine’s Day.

“We will be offering two different experiences at DECK. this year,” says Event Sales Manager Lindsay Louise. “$65 pre-fixe course at DECK. and an elevated $85 dinner course at our private lanai which will be limited seating.”

There are also special Valentine’s Cocktails including a Champagne infused with Lychee, Rose & Raspberries.

Also coming up, “Dealers on DECK.” The restaurant invites bartenders from Oahu, to support local bars not operating during this time.

Instagram : @deckwaikiki

Operation hours as of now :
Weekend Brunch: 7am-3pm
Wed-Sun Dinner: 3pm-9pm
Daily Happy Hour : 3pm-6pm

Website: http://deckwaikiki.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories