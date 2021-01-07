Noi Thai Cuisine Becomes Recognized for Their Award Winning Food in 2019 and 2020

Honolulu (KHON2) – Noi Thai Cuisine Brings the delicious culture of Thailand to the Hawaiian islands with their award winning menu.

Hawaii residents can now enjoy a taste of Thailand right in their backyard, as Noi Thai Cuisine continues the tradition of the Bai Tong Thai restaurants in Seattle, Washington to Hawaii, thanks to their talented chefs.

“Noi Thai Cuisineʻs menu has been prepared by our award-winning “Chef Kwan” who is like the “Iron Chef” of Thailand. She has won many national awards there, and has cooked for the Thai Royal Family, the Thai Royal Navy and many celebrities and dignitaries, so we really have the best and most authentic Thai food right here in Waikiki,” says Tayawadee “Koi” Ford, General Manager at Noi Thai Cuisine.

Respecting the stay at home order in 2020, the Covid pandemic has been challenging for restaurants around Hawaii, prompting Noi Thai Cuisine to adjust accommodations.

Ford says, “We never closed and had to be very flexible and creative. We are grateful to Royal Hawaiian Center for their support, and also thankful to all the local customers who ordered take-out from us when we were not allowed to have dine-in. We created $10 & $20 bentos that became really popular, we offered curbside pick-up and free delivery, we just started doing beach bento delivery with Royal Hawaiian Center, and weʻve had socially-distanced wine and sake events in the open area in front of our restaurant. Weʻve had a pretty busy holiday season, so we really appreciate our customers.”

Through perseverance and staying true to authentic Thai food, Noi Thai Cuisine’s efforts have not gone unnoticed, recognizing them with the “Best Thai Food” award of 2019 and 2020.

“We really owe it to our customers, if it wasn’t for their loyalty and aloha we wouldn’t be where we’re at today. We are greatly humbled,” says Ford.

Noi Thai Cuisine is open daily from 11am-10pm, and offer 3 hours free parking at Royal Hawaiian Center.

WEBSITE: www.NoiThaiCuisine.com

EMAIL: rsvp.noithaicuisine@gmail.com