New Cocktails and Happy Hour on Deck.

Honolulu (KHON2) – New cocktails and an expanded Happy Hour are now on the menu for the Waikiki hotspot, Deck.

Living808 got a taste of the new cocktail program, which consists of different spirits and flavor profiles, many of them are spin-offs of classic cocktails. Deck. is focused on being sustainable, like using coffee grinds from its sister coffee shop Knots Coffee Roasters to create an espresso martini type cocktail.

The happy hour is everyday when Deck. Is open Wed-Sun, 50% off for beers, house wines, and spirits, also 50% off for appetizers and bar snacks.

Three of the popular pupus are Smoked Ahi Tartine, Guava Smoked Ribs Pupu Style, and Truffle Parmesan Fries.

Deck. Is offering special Kama’aina discounts right now, 20% for all Kama’aina with valid ID. There is also a special day called Wednesdays on Deck. where usual Monday-Wednesday specials are combined in one night! Maitai Monday + Tequila Tuesday + Whisky Wednesday.

Operation hours as of now: Wed-Sun Dinner time 4pm-9pm / Fri & Sat 4pm-10pm

Daily Happy Hour: 4pm-6pm 50% off beers, wines, spirits and 50% appetizers & bar snacks

Website: https://www.deckwaikiki.com/