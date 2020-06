Hawaii’s first-ever Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya recently made its grand opening on June 5th at Kapolei Marketplace, next to Ono Steak & Shrimp. This new restaurant serves fresh, gourmet and affordable Japanese ramen bar-style dishes. With locations in Texas, Chicago and Atlanta, diners can now enjoy signature dishes like our Tanaka Classic, Rich Garlic Ramen, Cold Ramen, house-made Pork Gyoza and a Hawaii-exclusive appetizer, Soft Shell Crab Bun.

There is a full menu of lunch and dinner items for take out and delivery is also an option via UBER Eats and Bite Squad. Two additional locations are also in the works, at Ala Moana Center and Pearlridge Center later this year.