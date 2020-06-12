In this edition of “Tips in a Pinch with Sam and John,” Chef Sam Choy gives John a great recipe for National Corn on the Cob Day. An Ahhhhmazing and easy recipe for any day.

6 ears of corn with the husk on

6 table unsalted butter

2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 cup greated Cortija cheese

1/4 cup chopped cilantro leafs only

2 lime juice only

350 oven roasted 40 -45 min

Peel the husk, then rub each ear of corn the butter, sprinkle with chili powder, then the cortija cheese, then cilantro, then lime juice. Then serve!!!