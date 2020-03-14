Murphy’s Bar & Grill Pop Up St. Patrick’s Day Drive-Up

Honolulu (KHON2) – Murphy Bar’s and Grill will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a new “Drive Up” fundraiser that benefits Hawaii Children’s Cancer Foundation.

The Pop up Drive-up on Nuuanu Street behind Don Murphy’s popular spot is his way of celebrating the occasion as coronavirus concerns pulled the plug on the traditional block party that has been going strong for 32 years.

Murphy expects to cook up 1,000-1,500 pounds of Corned beef and cabbage, Guiness braised Lamb shank and Irish Whiskey Cake with whipped cream and chocolate.

Earlier this month Murphy’s Bar and Grill canceled the block party with this statement:

“We are deeply saddened that this will be the first time in 33 years that the Murphy’s St. Patrick’s Day Block Party will not take place. It is an annual boon to business in Chinatown and a beloved tradition for countless Oahu residents and families and various nonprofits proceeds benefit. However, we have a responsibility to our community and to visitors and residents to make their health and safety our utmost concern. The restaurant and bar will be open for business as usual.”

On Tuesday, March 17th the first ever Murphy’s Drive-Thru will benefit the Hawaii Children’s Cancer Foundation, selling its famous corned beef and cabbage directly from the back of his restaurant and safely into passing motorists’ cars and passing guests.

“Although it was a heartbreaking decision to cancel our St. Patrick’s Day Block Party after 32 years, we wanted to share our appreciation for our loyal customers, inspire local businesses to persevere, and send the message that supporting our local businesses and community service providers during this challenging time is important,” said owner Don Murphy. “Businesses are hurting right now and it’s critical during these times that we work together and come up with creative ideas to keep our community going. Plus, we want to inject a little bit of that Irish spirit into our community every chance we get.”

Advance orders are encouraged and can be made by calling Murphy’s at 808-366-1753 or using the website setup for the event at http://bit.ly/MurphysDriveThru. Pickups available from 11am on, on Tuesday, March 17 at Murphy’s Alley on Nuuanu Street, between Merchant and King Streets.

The plate lunch will include corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes and veggies for $15 a plate, and traditional and decadent Irish Whiskey Cake to finish the meal for $5 a slice. All proceeds from the event will be going to the HCCF.

Meanwhile it will be business as usual inside as the revelries begin at 11 am with lunch being served and Guinness being poured at the 2 Merchant Street location as the Murphys’ wish everyone a safe and healthy holiday!