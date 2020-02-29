Live Now
Mixologist – Jen Ackrill

FOOD
Living808 is ending the week-long birthday celebration, and we can’t finish without Living808’s mixologist, Jen Ackrill!  She has created custom drinks inspired by our hosts.

TANNYA

Tannya likes refreshing, spicy tequila drinks and for her Jen created a Mexican Silver Fizz as the modern gift. A Silver Fizz is any spirit, citrus, seltzer and egg white. 

Mexican Silver Fizz 

2oz          good quality silver Tequila 

.75oz       Ancho Reyes chili liqueur (available at Fujioka’s)

.5oz         light agave syrup 

.75oz       fresh grapefruit juice 

.25oz       fresh lime juice 

1              egg white 

seltzer or soda water 

Combine all ingredients except seltzer, in a mixing tin, add  ice and shake well. Strain from ice and shake again to aerate the drink further. Pour drink into a chilled Collins glass.  Let sit for a minute to allow the foam to firm and then in the middle of the foam, slowly pour about 2 ounces of seltzer. Drink is served without ice. Garnish with fresh grated cinnamon.

JOHN

John likes bourbon and maybe something with smoke and for him I created John’s Gone Bananas in the Woods. John’s a classic kinda guy who likes to have fun and the classic gift for a 5 year anniversary is wood.  The bourbon in the drinks spends time in oak and the drink is smoked with oak wood chips.

John’s Gone Bananas in the Woods 

1oz        Buffalo Trace bourbon  

1oz        Tanqueray gin 

.5oz       Tempus Fugit Gran Classico bitter 

.5oz       Giffard’s banana liqueur 

.25oz     Cocchi Americano bianco aperitivo

2dsh      Bitter Truth lemon bitters 

grapefruit zest 

oak smoke 

Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass add ice and stir until well chilled and diluted.  Transfer to a sealable bottle and pipe oak smoke into and let steep for a minute or two; pour contents over a large ice cube and garnish with a grapefruit peel. 

