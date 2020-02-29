Living808 is ending the week-long birthday celebration, and we can’t finish without Living808’s mixologist, Jen Ackrill! She has created custom drinks inspired by our hosts.

TANNYA

Tannya likes refreshing, spicy tequila drinks and for her Jen created a Mexican Silver Fizz as the modern gift. A Silver Fizz is any spirit, citrus, seltzer and egg white.

Mexican Silver Fizz

2oz good quality silver Tequila

.75oz Ancho Reyes chili liqueur (available at Fujioka’s)

.5oz light agave syrup

.75oz fresh grapefruit juice

.25oz fresh lime juice

1 egg white

seltzer or soda water

Combine all ingredients except seltzer, in a mixing tin, add ice and shake well. Strain from ice and shake again to aerate the drink further. Pour drink into a chilled Collins glass. Let sit for a minute to allow the foam to firm and then in the middle of the foam, slowly pour about 2 ounces of seltzer. Drink is served without ice. Garnish with fresh grated cinnamon.

JOHN

John likes bourbon and maybe something with smoke and for him I created John’s Gone Bananas in the Woods. John’s a classic kinda guy who likes to have fun and the classic gift for a 5 year anniversary is wood. The bourbon in the drinks spends time in oak and the drink is smoked with oak wood chips.

John’s Gone Bananas in the Woods

1oz Buffalo Trace bourbon

1oz Tanqueray gin

.5oz Tempus Fugit Gran Classico bitter

.5oz Giffard’s banana liqueur

.25oz Cocchi Americano bianco aperitivo

2dsh Bitter Truth lemon bitters

grapefruit zest

oak smoke

Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass add ice and stir until well chilled and diluted. Transfer to a sealable bottle and pipe oak smoke into and let steep for a minute or two; pour contents over a large ice cube and garnish with a grapefruit peel.