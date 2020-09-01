Mikey Monis Learns About Local Snack Company, ‘Angels Sweets’ in Honor of National Trail Mix Day

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you’re at the beach or out on a hike, the best “on-the-go” snack would have to be the mixture of nuts, granola, dried fruits and sometimes chocolate. In Hawai’i, we like to indulge in this snack a little differently by adding our own “local twist” to it. Helping Mikey celebrate National Trail Mix Day on Living808, is Becky Bongo, owner of online snack shop, Angel’s Sweets.

Angels Sweets brings the sweet tooth to your mouth with popular island snacks. What started out as a fundraiser for her daughter’s school trip, has now turned into a full-time business.

“I wanted to show my daughter what it means to ‘work for it’ instead of being that parent to just drop the money,” says Becky Bongo, owner, of Angels Sweets “I said let’s make a Instagram page to show people what we are offering so that people can collaborate and share.”

Since the start of Angels Sweets in December of 2019, the business has evolved from cupcakes to so much more.

“We do funnel cakes, pastele stew, pani popo, banana chantilly, and we even make our own Ube Ice Cream.”

The local snack company has gotten so much attention that Becky started to add Trail Mix to her menu just in time to celebrate National Trail Mix day on Living808, an item she says “is the perfect mix of local favorites.”

“I know there’s a lot of customers who love sunflower seeds, so of course I added sunflower seeds. In addition to granola, almonds, and cashews, another local favorite is M&M’s.We can’t make it too healthy,” she jokes.

You can place your order on social media, and arrange a pickup location and time.

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES:

Instagram @AngelsSweetss