Mikey Monis Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day With A Local Burger Restaurant

Honolulu (KHON2) – Ultimate Burger brings the delicious, mouth watery sandwich to Living808 in honor of “National Cheeseburger Day.”

Ultimate Burger is a locally owned and operated restaurant located in Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i, priding themselves from sourcing ingredients from local farms.

“We use grass-fed beef. All of our beef comes from Hawai’i, which means you get all these healthy organic nutrients,” says Makani Carzino, owner of Ultimate Burger. “We even have fish that come straight from our fishermen. All the money, you know, goes back to supporting our ‘ohana,” adds Carzino.

Highly recognized for their creative menu, Ultimate Burger offers items that will satisfy customers with different tastes.

Carzino says, “It’s fun because our burgers have different personalities and flavors. Sometimes you will crave something nice and sweet, and sometimes you would want something spicy.”

Ultimate Burger is open daily from 11:00AM to 8:00PM, with the option of delivery.

Website: http://www.UltimateBurger.net

Social Media Handles:

Instagram: @UltimateBurgerKona