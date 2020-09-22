Menehune Chef Teaches Keiki How to Live A Sustainable Lifestyle Through Virtual Cooking Classes

Honolulu (KHON2) – Current Miss United States, Amanda Smith Brings her love for sustainable cooking as the ‘Menehune Chef.’

What started off as a campaign during her run for Miss United States, Amanda Smith used her platform to create awareness about healthy and sustainable living in her own community.

“I was a chef in my early 20s, and since running for Miss United States, I decided to get everyone excited about sustainable food, and how to start growing them in your own yard,” says Amanda Smith, founder of Menehune Chef.

As founder of Menehune Chef, Smith plans to bring her knowledge of sustainable living by challenging her audience to support local farms and eat organically, with the help of a 30-day program.

Smith says, “It’s a free challenge that includes a list of sustainable foods and recipes that you can create alongside your family. I’ll even have a 7-day calendar to help guide you throughout the week.”

Amanda hosts live-stream cooking classes via her social media.

WEBSITE:

www.MenehuneChef.org

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram: @MenehuneChef