Meals With John

John Veneri got another chance to try out a new “Da Chefs Box” from ChefZone. An all inclusive $125 box that can feed a family of four for five days. You too can enjoy the meals enclosed in Da Chefs Box.

Here’s what they have in this week’s box available for pick up this Saturday.

4 portions each of:

-Herb roasted Greek-style chicken

-Belgian beef stew

-Rice pilaf with lemon-thyme

-Celery root and Yukon potato mash

-Ewa summer corn chowder with smoked salmon flakes

Fresh baked items include French bread and Belgian Chocolate Cake.

Don’t forget, the box also contains fresh local items like smoked marlin dip and la tour Lavosh, local veggies from Ho Farms, summer fruit and Ka Lei Eggs.

The deadline to order this week’s box is Thursday before midnight, with pick up available on Saturday, August 29.

For more information visit http://chefzone.com.