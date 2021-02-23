Matsumoto Shave Ice Celebrates 70 Years in Business

Honolulu (KHON2) – Matsumoto Shave Ice is celebrating 70 years at Haleiwa Store Lots.

“It was founded originally as a grocery store by (grandparents) Mamoru and Helen Matsumoto in 1951,” says Remy Matsumoto. “They added shave ice to help the store, which became a hit with the community. (Dad) Stanley and (Mom) Noriko continued the tradition and now we siblings are continuing the legacy.”

Matsumoto adds, “We offer 40 different flavors so there is a variety to choose from. My favorites include Lilikoi and Li Hing Mui. We also have Fruit Punch, Green River, and POG with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a drizzle of snow cap!”

Matsumoto Shave Ice is open every day from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Website: http://matsumotoshaveice.com