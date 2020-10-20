Macaroni Grill Supports First Responders With Free Meal

#MacGrillGratitude is a HUGE thank you to first responders who help our community. Romano’s Macaroni Grill at Ala Moana Center and Waikoloa are offering a free order of Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti to first responders, through October 31.

If they are unable to dine at the restaurant, Macaroni Grill is happy to package it up to go while you wait. Police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and hospital medical staff need only to show their credentials to get the complimentary dish for lunch or dinner. Restaurant staff need to see their IDs and confirm they are first responders, so this is not available for online order.

This is the third year Romano’s Macaroni Grill has done this nationally. The Hawaii locations in Ala Moana Center and Waikoloa started participating in this last year. The teams are reaching out to first responders during this month — to their surprise and delight – dropping off large portions of the classic dish to those while on shift.



Please see macaronigrill.com. Once again, Romano’s Macaroni Grill wants to say MAHALO to first responders!