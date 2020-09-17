Localicious Recipe Contest Supports Local Agriculture & Young Culinary Stars

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii Food & Wine Festival is looking for a new generation of culinary stars like 2019 winner Ocean Kanekoa to enter its Localicious recipe and video contest.

Now through September 21, 2020, students Grades 4-12 can submit a healthy, original recipe that includes locally-grown, raised or caught product(s) for the The Hawai‘i Gas Presents Localicious Recipe & Video Contest.

2019 winner Ocean Kanekoa joined Living808 to talk about the inspiration for his winning dish and his new project called Pā‘ina by Ocean.

Pā‘ina by Ocean is a project to inspire other youth through simple cooking tutorials and short farm-tour segments visiting local farmers located on Hawai’i Island.

There’s also an Online Farmer’s Market, offering the opportunity for Hawai’i Island residents to purchase curated “Pā‘ina Bags”— pre-assembled bundles of fresh, nutritious local produce and other specialized foods that is sold to our community at a minimal cost while simultaneously moving products for local farmers.

Ocean is gifting a Pā‘ina bag to Hawaii Island participants in the contest.

Recipe Contest Details:

www.HFWF.me

Pā‘ina by Ocean:

www.painabyocean.com