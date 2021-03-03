Local Family Gets Recognized for Their Delicious Pastele’s

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local family brings the deliciousness to Hawaii residents with homemade recipes.

The Paiva family is feeding Hawaii and its residents as a way to bring a taste of their Puerto Rcian culture amid the covid-19 pandemic, through their local business, “Paiva’s Ono Pastele’s.”

“We are a locally owned business, we just started but are loving the attention we have been getting from all over our followers and customers,” says Teresa Paiva, Owner of Paiva’s Ono Pasteles,” says Teresa Paiva, Owner of Paiva’s Ono Pasteles.

What started off as making food for their family and friends, has become a well-known menu amongst the people of Hawaii.

Paiva says, “We specialize in making Pasteles, as well as gandule rice. We also do custom orders for your family gatherings or just an intimate dinner with your loved ones.”

With the stay-at-home order in place, and a lot of local families having to adjust to current circumstances, Paiva feels supporting local businesses is important more than ever.

“I think that since the pandemic started, its even more important than ever because we all rely on each other. Hawaii is all about its unique small businesses, and we would be the aloha state without it,” says Paiva.

Paiva’s Ono Pastele’s are now accepting orders through direct messages on social media.

INSTAGRAM:

@PaivasOnoPasteles