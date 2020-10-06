Local Chef Brings The Culture Of Venezuela To Hawaii Through Home Made Dishes

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local Chef, Omarlys Fernandez shares her culture of Venezuela through her popular empanadas.

Receiving a lot of positive attention from social media, Guaiqueri Empanadas has become an island favorite amongst its residents.

“We are a family business of homemade empanadas, from Margarita Island, Venezuela, who cook with love, from our grandparents’ recipes. Our mission is to provide authentic Venezuelan food that will transport you from the pacific ocean to the Caribbean sea within a sensory stimulation while offering a variety of flavors to meet the needs of everyone,” says, Omarlys Fernandez, founder of Guaiqueri Empanadas.

Since moving to the Hawaiian Islands ten years ago, Fernandez had a hard time finding restaurants that served the food from her country. It wasn’t until the start of the state-wide shutdown that forced Fernandez to bring her Venezuela culture to the people of Hawaii.

Fernandez says, “I have been blown away with the amount of feedback I got from the people of Hawaii. I’m super happy I got to bring my culture though the best way I know how.”

Guaiqueri Empanadas is now taking online orders through their website and social media.

Website:

www.GuaiqueriEmpanadas.com

Social Media Handle:

Instagram: @ Guaiqueri_Empanadas