Local Bee Farm Produces Artisanal Maui Honey For Local Residents

Honolulu (KHON2) – Family operated bee farm, Maui Bees harvests award winning artisanal Maui honey produced by local worker bees.

For the past ten years, owners of Maui Bees Mark and Leah Damon have been harvesting fresh produce, organically pastured eggs and local honey, all available at their Kula farm stand.

“45 years ago, I stumbled across a book about bees in the public library and I was hooked. Since then, I have kept bees in many parts of the mainland and for 20 years here on Maui. My wife, Leah Damon has been around bees throughout her life. She was raised around honeybees because her father was a beekeeper,” says Mark Damon, co-founder of Maui Bees.

Family operated on the Valley Isle, Maui Bees have been producing quality produce which can be found in local food establishments or sold at their farm in Kula.

Damon says, “We are a 4 acre diversified farm where we produce fruits and vegetables, pastured eggs, honey and many value added products from the farm such as sauer kraut, Jun ( a kombucha like drink) hot sauce, pickles, jams and dessert pastries and an array of baked goods from our commercial kitchen including focaccia and artisan sourdough breads. We also provide prepackaged hot lunch Wednesday thru Saturday 9 to 2.”

In collaboration with local chef, Larry Duran, Maui Bees offers hot lunches available on their farm, a menu that offers fresh and organic produce that have been harvested at Maui Bees.

“Chef Larry Durran is our amazing resident chef who came to us from the Grand Wailea. He creates a new menu every week that highlights our farm fresh produce and locally sourced organic ingredients. There are 4 items that change every week and range from a creative taco, to quinoa bowl with veggies or fresh soups or salad,” says Damon.

Hawaii residents and visitors are encouraged to visit Maui Bees farm, an operation Damon feels the people of the world should understand.

Damon says, “We have a free Bee Museum where visitors can see live observation beehives and learn about bees. You can stroll around the farm and see the production gardens and animals. We have open air picnic tables for folks to sit and enjoy their food and drink or just sit and chat cafe style. We also offer a educational venue and tours for children and adults that highlight the bees and our regenerative agriculture techniques and we have a educational segment on agricultural solutions to our climate crisis.”

Maui Bees is open daily from 8:30AM to 5:00PM daily.

WEBSITE:

www.MauiBees.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

Instagram: @MauiBeesHoney