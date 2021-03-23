La Birria Brings Mexican Cuisine To Hawaii With Popular Food Truck

Honolulu (KHON2) – La Birria Mexican Food Truck is bringing the flavors of Mexico to Hawaii with popular dishes.

Chef Arturo is spicing things up in the islands with his unique food truck inspired by his hometown of Mexico, a new business venture he feels the people of Hawaii will appreciate.

“I’m from Mexico, and when I came to Hawai’i my friend at the time asked me what kind of career I was going to get into since moving to the islands. After months of debating, we settled on opening a Mexican food truck; since there were no authentic Mexican food in the island at the time,” says Chef Arturo, Owner of La Birria Food Truck.

Chef Arturo feels that his food at La Birria is as close to authentic Mexican food someone could get in the islands.

Chef Arturo says, We have a variety of soups that people can choose from, as well as our mouth-watering tacos. Everything is made in-house and from scratch, so you’ll definitely taste the quality that has been put into each dish.”





In addition to the food, Chef Arturo feels his connection with his customers is one of the main reasons why guests keep coming back.

Chef Arturo says, “Other than the authentic Mexican food, you can choose from at our truck, our relationship with our customers is what makes us unique. We have a sense of trust with them, which makes them always come back for more. Plus, it’s cool to know that they want to learn more about my culture and heritage.”

Customers can pre-order and keep updated with the menu at La Birria by following them on social media.

INSTAGRAM:

@La_Birria_Hi



