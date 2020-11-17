Kauai Forward Week: Kauai Shrimp

Honolulu (KHON2)- We will be featuring places to visit and eat at and businesses on Kauai during Kauai Forward Week on Living808. Mike Turner is the director of sales and marketing for Kauai Shrimp.

“The quality comes from the simplicity with which we grow our shrimp. The shrimp are 100% chemical free in the grow-out, harvesting and packaging. Chemicals leach flavor and we don’t use any. The shrimp are also grown in well sourced salt water which also adds to the sweetness.”

We asked Mike what was coming up for Kauai Shrimp.

“As a way to say thanks to the people of Hawaii for their incredible support, we have partnered with our largest retail outlet Costco, for a targeted special the week after Thanksgiving and the week between Christmas and New Year’s. Costco will pass our thank you discounts directly to our loyal Hawaii customers. Early next year we will be doing this with KTA and Sam’s club as well.”

