Kauai Forward Week: Dani’s restaurant

Honolulu (KHON2)-Dani’s Restaurant was started on Sept 1st, 1982 by Tsutao & Harriet Morioka.  Then in 2013 their son Danny and his wife Julie took over the business.

Dani’s Restaurant caters to local customers, providing local favorites for breakfast & lunch. 

“We try to keep our prices as affordable as possible, knowing that we have customers who come visit us daily, sometimes twice.  Flavors of Kaua’i sells the dressing & sauces we use at Dani’s. We usually sell our sauces via craft fairs, however with COVID we don’t plan to do so; sauces are available via our website or at Dani’s.”

Dani’s opens from 5am to 1pm Monday -Saturday. You can follow them on social media:

IG: danisrestaurant  FB: Dani’s Restaurant and Flavors of Kauai LLC

