Karai Crab Celebrates “International Crab Fest Day”

Honolulu (KHON2) – Karai Crab brings the delicious, juicy seafood to your dinner table as one of the most popular crab restaurants in Hawai’i.

Karai Crab is a locally owned seafood restaurant winning five awards, including the 2020 ‘Travelers Choice Award’ presented by Trip Advisor. This well-known seafood establishment has been around for 8 years, priding themselves with supporting other local businesses.

“We love to use locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible, and when we do, we make sure to always serve our customers with aloha,” says, John Shimotsukasa, GM of Karai Crab.”

International Crab Fest Day is celebrated yearly on September, 14. It is observed to enjoy crab in all different forms. Karai Crab offers a range of different menu items to help locals celebrate this fun foodie holiday.

Shimotsukasa says, “We mostly serve all the different types of crabs you can find. We also are known for our house specials, like our Miso Sake Clams and our cioppinos.”

Since opening its doors 8 years ago, Karai Crab has expanded their menu, catering to non-seafood eaters.

“For those who aren’t a huge fan of seafood, we offer a bunch of items as well. Like our garlic noodles, sausages, and even fried chicken,” says Shimotsukasa.

Karai Crab is now offering take out service, curbside pickup and delivery.

Website: www.KaraiCrab.com

Social Media Handles:



Instagram: @KaraiCrab

Facebook: @KaraiCrab