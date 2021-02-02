Kahumana Organic Farm & Café

Kahumana’s moto is “Building healthy communities by cultivating healthy people.” Kahumana is a non-profit farm based community that has been helping homeless families and people with disabilities and the youth since 1974. This is a farm to table concept that has lunch take out from Monday through Friday. The farm grows about 100,000 pounds of local and organic produce each year. Kahumana is also used to teach farming with lodging and retreats available to visitors.

For more information about the farm and café, visit http://kahumana.org