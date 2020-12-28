Java Kai Stirs Up The Fun As One of Hawaii’s Best Coffee Shops

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local Kaua’i Coffee Shop, Java Kai accommodates guests with state health guidelines.

Local coffee shop on Kauai, have been loved by locals and visitors alike, serving a variety of coffee in a space adorned with local art.

“Before the pandemic, we were doing great. This place was all lively and we have gotten close with our customers throughout the years,” says Sean Garcia, owner of Java Kai.

Java Kai along with other food establishments on Kauai was forced to change operations to help accommodate its guests in accordance with the CDC guidelines and health regulations.

Gracia says, “We never fully closed, however we did have to make some accommodations such as cutting our staff from 45 to 7, changing our hours of operations, and restricting the dine-in option for our guests.”

In addition to the accommodations, Java Kai has made the health and safety of its employees and guests its number one priority.

“We have hand sanitizer everywhere, mask enforcement, spaced out seating, and the option to pre-order food and drinks online for those wanting to just pick up and go,” says Garcia.

Just like most local businesses, Java Kai had to become creative with ways to reach its loyal customers, as well as, get the word out to new customers.

Garcia says, “We really shifted out attention to Instagram. We also have good relations with other restaurants here and we all take care of each other by promoting our businesses.”

Java Kai offers dine in, take out and delivery.

WEBSITE: www.JavaKai.com