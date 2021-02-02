Jamba Hawaii Introduces Three New Menu Items

Honolulu (KHON2) – Jamba Hawaii brings three new options to their menu for a limited time.

Known for their popular flavors such as Peanut Butter Mood, Mango A Gogo and Strawberries Wild, Jamba Hawaii has added three new delicious menu items for a limited time, including an add-on option favored by many around Hawaii.

“We are excited to add ‘bursting boba’ as one of our newest items to our menu. Jamba’s bursting boba is made from real fruit juice, using a spherification process that creates a natural casing around the boba. Once you bite into it – the flavor bursts right in your mouth,” says Rachele Gutierrez, Marketing Manager.

In addition to Bursting Boba being added to their menu, Jamba Hawaii is adding Lava Flow, Fire Flow and a Lava Flow Bowl as three of their newest options.

Gutierrez says, “The Lava Flow with Bursting Boba Boost is a really enjoyable drink – and yes, it’s a lot like the cocktail that you’re familiar with, just a non-alcoholic version. In addition to the smoothie, we’ve also created an amazing bowl pairing with the same flavors and bursting boba. We also have another smoothie, the Fire Flow, with orange Bursting Boba Boost, orange and mango flavors that we think everyone will really love.”

Before the three new menu items have been added, a few followers of Jamba Hawaii had the lucky chance to try the new flavors, a response Jamba Hawaii was excited to hear.

“We invited our social media followers to come into the store and try the bursting boba boost on us. In addition to perks like these, we have a lot of great stuff coming up to help get the word out about our new menu items including contests, giveaways, and more, so be sure to find Jamba Hawaii on Instagram and Facebook,” says Gutierrez.

The Lava Flow, Fire Flow and Fire Flow Bowl will be available from January 1 through March 28 at all 31 Jamba Hawaii locations on Oahu, Hawaii Island, Maui, and Kauai. Bursting boba will be a permanent item on the Jamba boost menu.

WEBSITE:

www.JambaJuiceHawaii.com

SOCIALMEDIA HANDLE:

Instagram: @JambaHawaii