Island Vintage Wine Bar named top 10 by USA Today

Island Vintage Wine Bar at Royal Hawaiian Center is the newest member of the Island Vintage Coffee family of restaurants, but it has already gained national fame. Located at Royal Hawaiian Center, they feature the finest food made with the freshest, local, farm-to-table ingredients – with the addition of top-notch wines to pair with our menu.

The national fame is coming from being named to the top ten list on USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best New Restaurant in the Country.

There were 20 nominees chosen by an unbiased panel of relevant experts which included editors from USA TODAY, editors from 10Best.com, and other relevant expert contributors. In November the online voting launched and ended on December 21st. The results were announced on December 31st. Here is the ten that made the list:

#1. Tempest, Charleston, SC

#2. Knife & Spoon, Orlando, FL

#3. Wit & Wisdom Sonoma, Sonoma, CA

#4. Water Pig BBQ, Pensacola Beach, FL

#5. Island Vintage Wine Bar, Honolulu, HI

#6. Tempus, St. Louis, MO

#7. Via Locusta, Philadelphia, PA

#8. Maker’s Mark Hobbit House, Richmond, RI

#9. Halekulani Bakery & Restaurant, Honolulu, HI

#10. Zacatlán, Santa Fe, NM

WEBSITE: islandvintagewinebar.com or call 808.799.WINE (9463)