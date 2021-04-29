Island of Hawaii Week: WSW The Steakhouse Wows with Fine Whisky, Steak & Wine

Honolulu (KHON2) – WSW The Steakhouse brings a true steakhouse experience to the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel with a beautiful view of Hilo Bay.

The name WSW is a nod to the high quality Whisky, Steak, and Wine that guests will enjoy while wining and dining.

For Island of Hawaii Week, Living808 Hosts John Veneri and Tannya Joaquin sat down for dinner and drinks with F & B Director Gregory Arianoff to learn why WSW has quickly become a favorite with a menu including a 39 oz. WSW Signature Steak Bone-In Prime Rib, exclusive wine and whisky offerings with a whisky cart and table-side service.

WSW is open for dinner from 5-9pm.

Website: https://www.wswsteakhouse.com/