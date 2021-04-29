Island of Hawaii Week: Hawaii Fresh Specialties, Local Favorite of Chef Sam Choy

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 checked out a favorite spot of Chef Sam Choy in Kona for poke and more called Hawaii Fresh Specialties.

Sam joined Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin at the casual spot at Kona International Market Food Court to sample some of Nolan Hing’s popular specials including Spicy Ahi poke and Somen Chicken Salad with Hing’s popular dressing which he sells.

Hawaii Fresh Specialties is known for a variety of creative poke dishes ranging from Chinatown Poke with ginger, to Vegan varieties.

Hawaii Fresh Specialties is open on Wednesday from 10am-3pm and Thursday and Friday 9am-5pm.