International Coffee Day Cocktail With Koloa Rum

We celebrate International Coffee Day Cocktail with David Honma, Koloa Rum Company’s Hawaii State Sales Representative. David walked us thru Koloa Rum’s many wonderful flavors and where you can find the great tastes around the state for purchase. In celebration of the day David also shared the Coffee flavored rum and it’s ingredients that are unique to this great drink. Of course, we could talk all day but wouldn’t you rather try a drink for yourself? Here are the ingredients and instructions to making the Spiced Pineapple Coffee wake-up call.

Spiced Pineapple Coffee Wake-Up Call

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Kōloa Kaua’i Spice Rum

1 oz Kōloa Kaua’i Coffee Rum

1 oz pineapple juice

0.5 oz cream

0.5 oz Campari

0.25 oz Demerara Syrup

Instructions:

Combine ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill. Double-strain over a fresh large ice cube or cubed ice in a rocks glass. Dust with nutmeg. Garnish with pineapple frond and brandied cherry.

For more information and where to buy Koloa Rum, visit online at http://koloarum.com