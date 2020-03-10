Honolulu Magazine’s “Best of” Edamame

Tanioka’s Seafoods and Catering are known for some of the most delicious and fresh poke as well as chicken and fried rice. It’s catering has everything you need, and while it’s food is well known, something you may not know is that Tanioka’s take on soy beans is award winning!

A recipe from a friend that was altered by grandma is the base for the sauce and a perfect boiled edamame pod makes it the “Best Riff on Edamame on the go” according to Honolulu Magazines Best of Edition 2019.

94-903 Farrington Highway, Waipahu, (808) 671-3779, taniokas.com