Honolulu Coffee Grab And Go Service

Honolulu Coffee Company is rolling out a new service being offered at the Experience Center on Kalakaua Avenue. Honolulu Coffee, which has become a great partner of the Culinary Department at KCC, has started a “grab & go” style program featuring some really great food items that are very affordable and easy to freeze until needed. So now not only can you get great coffee, but some ono food as well!

For more on items being offered, address, or to place an order online, visit http://honolulucoffee.com