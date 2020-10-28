Hometown Hawai’i: Waterfront Dining at Waianae’s The Beach House by 604

Honolulu (KHON2) – Our Hometown Hawai’i Spotlight on the Westside took us to a must visit waterfront restaurant in Waianae called The Beach House by 604.

The Beach House is a family restaurant started by Donovan and Devina Maples that offers the best waterfront dining in Waianae. Its diverse menu features a selection of traditional American cuisine along with island favorites and the famous Bloody Mary.

Located in the heart of Waianae, it’s the perfect place to grab a bite to eat from pizza and pasta to loco moco after a day at the beach or unwind with a refreshing cocktail at sunset!

The sun sets directly in front of the restaurant so you can enjoy a bite and breathtaking views.

The Beach House by 604 serves brunch lunch, and dinner. The restaurant is also offering Thanksgiving meals dine in or pre-ordered to takeout.

Website: beachhouse604.com