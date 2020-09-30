Hometown Hawaii: Sunny Side

Seisuke Niino worked as a real estate broker at an establishment called Kemoo Farm on Wilikina Dr. When an opportunity arose to reopen Kemoo Coffee Shop, a coffee shop at the old Wahiawa bus depot, he jumped at the chance to start a business. Known for their pies and a recipe that was passed down through generations, Sunny Side has added home cookin’ comfort food for everyone to the menu.

Visit this family run restaurant at 1017 Kilani Ave., directly across the Wahiawa court house and adjacent to Fred Wright Park.

Hours of operation : Closed on Sun. And Mon.

Tues – Sat : 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.